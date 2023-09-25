Asian Games: Qatar's Beach Volleyball Team Qualifies For Semifinals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Hangzhou: The Qatari beach volleyball team (1), consisting of Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Younousse, qualified for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou beach volleyball semi-finals after defeating Iran on Monday.

The Qatari team scored 21-17 and 21-1 in the two sets of the match against Iran.

Qatar will face Kazakhstan (1) on Tuesday, as the team aims to keep up with its wins and reach the final match.

Mohammed Salem Al Kuwari, head of the Qatari beach volleyball team, expressed his happiness over the victory and reaching the semi-finals. Adding that the match was challenging but the Qatari duo was able to outperform one of the best teams in the tournament.

Al Kuwari furthermore said he is confident in the abilities of Tijan and Younousse. He wished them luck in Tuesday's match against Kazakhstan and shared his hopes of reaching the final.

Meanwhile, the Qatari volleyball team lost to Iran (20-25, 20-25 and 22-25) in the volleyball semi-finals of the 19th Asian Games.

The Qatari volleyball team will meet Japan on Tuesday to determine third and fourth place, as well as compete for the bronze medal.