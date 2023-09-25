IAEA Director General Urges Iran To Cooperate On Nuclear Issues

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The Director
General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael
Mariano Grossi, has expressed his concern over the lack of progress
in resolving the outstanding issues related to Iran's nuclear
program, Trend reports.
In a statement issued on 25 September 2023, Grossi reiterated
that Iran must fully cooperate with the IAEA and provide credible
assurances that its nuclear activities are exclusively
peaceful.
Grossi's statement came after he reported to the IAEA Board of
Governors on both Iran's NPT Safeguards Agreement and verification
and monitoring undertaken in light of United Nations Security
Council resolution 2231. The resolution endorsed the Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an agreement reached in 2015
between Iran and the P5+1 countries (China, France, Germany,
Russia, the UK, and the US) plus the European Union, to limit
Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.
However, the JCPOA has been in jeopardy since the US withdrew
from it in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran. In response, Iran
has gradually resumed its nuclear activities and suspended the
implementation of some of its nuclear-related commitments under the
JCPOA. Iran has also restricted the access of IAEA inspectors to
some of its nuclear facilities and equipment, raising questions
about its compliance with the NPT Safeguards Agreement.
Grossi said that significant safeguards issues remain
outstanding after a number of years, and that the activities set
out in the most recent Joint Statement between himself and Iran in
March 2023 have not made the progress he was hoping for. The Joint
Statement aimed to facilitate the clarification of the possible
presence of nuclear material at three undeclared locations in Iran,
and to resume the servicing of the IAEA's monitoring and
surveillance equipment in Iran.
Grossi said that he remains actively engaged and ready to work
with Iran to resolve the nuclear issues, and urged Iran to
cooperate with the IAEA without further delay. He also called on
the parties to the JCPOA to continue their diplomatic efforts to
revive the agreement and ensure its full and effective
implementation.
