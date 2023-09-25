Media Commission Urges Institutions To Update Contact Info

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 25 (Petra) - The Jordan Media Commission (JMC) has requested that its licensed institutions update their contact information, including their address, email, telephone, and fax numbers.
In a statement on Monday, the JMC said institutions can update their data by contacting its licensing directorate to make communication with service recipients easier.
