Flydubai CEO Urges For 'Open Skies' Policy To Boost Tourism

Dubai : The CEO of Dubai-based carrier flydubai has called for an 'Open Skies' policy between the UAE and India, noting that this arrangement will bring better benefits to boost tourism in both countries.

Ghaith Al Ghaith remarked during a recent virtual press briefing where he announced that flydubai posted a robust summer this year, flying over four million passengers from June until mid-September.

He noted that India is a huge market, and now that there is a trade corridor between UAE and India, the aviation sector should be liberalised as well. "The aviation sector should be liberated as the potential is endless," he underscored.

An 'Open Skies' agreement is about granting access to national airports for foreign airlines. It entails removing restrictions on flight frequencies, seats and cities airlines can serve, which will result in ease of travel and increased tourist flow.

In line with his call, Al Ghaith also noted Emirates and SriLankan Airlines have recently signed a reciprocal interline agreement to boost connectivity for passengers of both airlines. This partnership will enable access to new points on each other's networks via Colombo and Dubai, utilising a single ticket and enjoying the convenience of baggage transfers.

