Olena Zelenska Signs Agreement With Canada On Rehabilitation Of Veterans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, concluded an agreement with Canada to support the rehabilitation of war veterans as a corresponding Ukrainian-Canadian medical partnership has already been established.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.
"We have the agreements of Ukraine's first lady regarding support for the rehabilitation of veterans, there is a corresponding Ukrainian-Canadian medical partnership," he said.
The president also emphasized that the first lady is expanding the access of Ukrainian culture to the world's leading museums. Read also: Eighty-one universities affected by Russian attacks in Ukraine – First Lady Zelenska
"Now there is an agreement with the Metropolitan Museum in New York," the head of state said.
"Olena had some important meetings and made appeals at the UN site, in particular those related to the protection of Ukrainian children amid war," Zelensky added.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, one of the world's five largest and most visited museums - the Metropolitan Museum in New York - will soon have Ukrainian audio commentary for the exhibits as part of the "MET Speaks Ukrainian" campaign.
