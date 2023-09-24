West Azerbaijan Community Condemns Statements Of Armenian FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The West
Azerbaijan Community criticized the speech of Armenian Foreign
Minister Ararat Mirzoyan during the general discussions held within
the framework of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New
York , The West Azerbaijan Community said in their
statement, Trend reports.
"We condemn the position expressed in the speech of the Minister
of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan during the general
discussions within the framework of the 78th session of the UN
General Assembly in New York, which expresses an encroachment on
the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and is an interference in its internal affairs.
Instead of providing clarification regarding the illegal
deployment of Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijani territory,
Minister Mirzoyan, like the remnants of the former illegal regime
in Karabakh in his statements of surrender, accuses Azerbaijan of
threatening the territorial integrity of Armenia, which is
hypocrisy. We would like to remind you that eight villages in the
Gazakh and Sadarak regions of Azerbaijan are still under the
occupation of Armenia, and about 10 thousand residents of these
villages cannot return to their homes for 30 years. Armenia has
still not taken the necessary steps towards peace and in order to
recognize the responsibility it bears for the occupation of 20
percent of Azerbaijani territories, the expulsion of about a
million Azerbaijanis from there, the murder of more than 20
thousand Azerbaijani civilians, the destruction of about a thousand
Azerbaijani cities and villages.
Regarding the statement of the Armenian Minister about the
alleged humanitarian problems in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan
and his proposal to send a UN interdepartmental mission there, we
would like to note that the step that Armenia must take is to take
responsibility for the occupation, massacres, ethnic cleansing,
destruction and other crimes against Azerbaijan, and to support the
Azerbaijani government in the reintegration and reconstruction
efforts ongoing in Karabakh.
And the country where the UN interdepartmental mission should go
is Armenia. Let us recall that back in April of this year we
appealed to the UN Secretary General with a request to send an
interdepartmental UN mission to Armenia to facilitate the process
of safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia
to their homes. However, since the Armenian government did not give
consent, it has not yet been possible to send a mission there.
Mirzoyan's calls for the“withdrawal of the Azerbaijani army and
law enforcement agencies from settlements in Karabakh” and for the
“deployment of UN-mandated peacekeeping forces in Karabakh” are
extremely irresponsible and dangerous statements. The fact that
Armenia calls on Azerbaijan to retreat from its sovereign
territories, while constantly demonstrating its sovereignty,
territorial integrity,“red lines,” once again proves the
territorial claims of official Yerevan to Azerbaijan, which they
are now forced to disguise in other words.
Speaking about“peacekeeping forces that received a UN mandate,”
the Armenian minister probably means his stupid dream of placing
the EU mission in Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijan. It is
clear that this idea was included in Mirzoyan's speech at the
prompting of the European Union, France and Germany.
Armenia must know that, relying on such“crusaders” as Marina
Kaljurand and Nathalie Loiseau, who are in Brussels and make empty
statements, on countries such as France, Germany, Lithuania and
Estonia, on the scribbles of Luis Ocampo and the tweets of Snoop
Dogg, and while continuing the dirty policy against Azerbaijan,
peace cannot be achieved.
A. Mirzoyan's speech shows that Armenian diplomats with their
Dashnak thinking not only hinder peace and stability in the region,
but are also one of the main reasons that Armenia has been a
“failed state” for these 30 years.
If we talk about democracy, we want to remind the Armenian
minister about the civil war, police violence, mass detentions that
have occurred in Armenia in recent days.
We demand that the government of Armenia immediately stop
encroachments on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of
Azerbaijan, interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan,
liberate eight occupied villages of Azerbaijan, create conditions
for the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia and, for this
purpose, agree to send an interdepartmental UN mission to Armenia,"
the statement says.