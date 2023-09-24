Takhar Women Want 'Our Village Our Pride' Market Reopened

The said unemployment and restrictions against women caused poverty among families asking the government to allow women to work and run their business.

Najiba Farogh, head of NGO in Takhar, said she worked with some handicraft women before regime change but after ban on women work she was stopped from her work and the handicraft market was also eroded with the passage of time.

Farogh had implemented multiple projects which included clothes sewing, bag, cloves making and others, many women were engaged making these items but after the political change some of these women left Afghanistan and now faced with economic problems.

She recalled the 'Our Village Our Pride' market was specifically created for women handicraft products during the past government but during the current government this market is closed.

Abeda, another women who make handicraft products and generate income for her eight-member family, said a special women market existed in Taloqan City from where women earned a decent amount of income and supported their families.

She, however, said after the new regime takeover the women market was shut and women were not allowed to work.

She urged government to allow business women run their business and sell their products so they could help support their families economically.

Syed Azam, the resident of Taloqan City, said in the past some women were engaged in handicraft business and they generated income for their families through this way.

He also demanded government to allow business women to work so they could support their families through this way.

Mawlavi Abdul Rahman Ghaznavi, deputy head of Commerce and Industry, said government fully businessmen and women in every condition and said efforts were underway regarding the opening of special women market.

He said after registration women could bring their products to the specific market and sell them.

