Azerbaijan Sends Fuel To Armenian Minority In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the request made by the representatives of
Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan at
the meeting held in Yevlakh on September 21, to provide fuel and
lubricants, first of all to kindergartens, emergency medical aid
and firefighting services, on September 23, 24 tons of gasoline and
40 tons of diesel were sent via the Barda-Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi
road, Azernews reports.
