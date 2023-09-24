Community Lashes Out Biased Report Of Human Rights Watch

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Human Rights Watch" organization operating in the United States
of America has released a report entitled "Azerbaijan: Ensure the
rights of civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh". At first glance, it may
seem normal for organizations that are said to deal with human
rights to issue reports on this topic. The gross errors and
exaggerations in the said report could be explained by the
sensitivity of such organizations to human rights. However, the
clearly biased and discriminatory approach of "Human Rights Watch"
calls into question all of its activities."
According to Azernews, this was stated in a statement issued by
the Western Azerbaijan Community.
It was noted that "Human Rights Watch" has not once commented on
the forced expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia:
"We sent the request to the organization several times, the last
time on August 12, 2023, with a request to comment on the violation
of our rights by Armenia and to support our right to return, but
remained unanswered.
In the said report, Human Rights Watch, on the one hand, demands
that the Republic of Azerbaijan create conditions for the Armenians
who want to leave Karabakh to leave the country, and on the other
hand, immediately reminds them of their right to return. In this
case, we would like to ask "Human Rights Watch" why did they not
remember the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia even once
in 30 years?
This blatant bias and discrimination proves that Human Rights
Watch has nothing to do with human rights and that this
organization is just a cheap political tool in the hands of certain
circles.
We demand from the "Human Rights Watch" organization to end
discrimination against Azerbaijanis on ethnic and religious
grounds, not to hinder the re-integration in the Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan, and to support the safe and dignified return of
Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homeland.

