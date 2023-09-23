Dengue Cases Surge To 308 In KP, Peshawar Tops The List

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The incidence of dengue fever has surged to 308 reported cases across various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
According to a health department report, dengue has made a resurgence in the province, leading to a significant rise in reported cases. Peshawar tops the list with 58 cases, followed by Swabi with 52, Mardan with 45, Charsadda with 34, and Battagram with 21.
Also Read: Anticipated Petrol Price Reduction Due to Dollar Depreciation, Says Caretaker Minister
Additionally, Haripur has reported 17 cases, Bajaur 11, Lower Dir 8, and Nowshera 8. The report reveals that Mansehra, Malakand, and Abbottabad have each reported 7 cases.
Bannu and Kohat have reported 6 cases, Dera Ismail Khan 5, Lakki Marwat 4, Dir Lower 3, and Swat 3. Dir Upper, Khyber district, Torghar, and Hangu each reported 2 or 1 cases.
Hits: 5
MENAFN23092023000189011041ID1107126705
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.