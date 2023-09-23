Dengue Cases Surge To 308 In KP, Peshawar Tops The List

According to a health department report, dengue has made a resurgence in the province, leading to a significant rise in reported cases. Peshawar tops the list with 58 cases, followed by Swabi with 52, Mardan with 45, Charsadda with 34, and Battagram with 21.

Also Read: Anticipated Petrol Price Reduction Due to Dollar Depreciation, Says Caretaker Minister

Additionally, Haripur has reported 17 cases, Bajaur 11, Lower Dir 8, and Nowshera 8. The report reveals that Mansehra, Malakand, and Abbottabad have each reported 7 cases.

Bannu and Kohat have reported 6 cases, Dera Ismail Khan 5, Lakki Marwat 4, Dir Lower 3, and Swat 3. Dir Upper, Khyber district, Torghar, and Hangu each reported 2 or 1 cases.

Hits: 5