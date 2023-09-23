Earth To Mars: 8 Planets And Revolution Time Around Sun

Earth to Mars are 8 planets, with revolution times around the Sun ranging from days to years

Mercury, completes its orbit in about 87.97 Earth days. Its proximity to the Sun leads to extreme temperature variations, with scorching days and freezing nights

Venus has an orbital period of approximately 224.70 Earth days. It's often called Earth's 'sister planet'

Earth, our home, orbits the Sun in 365.25 Earth days, defining our calendar year. It's the only known planet with a diverse range of life

Mars, known as the "Red Planet," has an orbital period of about 687.00 Earth days. It's a target for future human exploration due to its potential for harboring life

Jupiter, the largest planet, orbits the Sun in 11.86 Earth years. It's a gas giant with a vast system of moons and a powerful magnetic field

Saturn takes approximately 29.46 Earth years to complete its orbit. It's famous for its stunning ring system, which is composed of countless icy particles

Uranus has an orbital period of about 84.01 Earth years. It's unique in the solar system for its extreme axial tilt, causing it to rotate almost sideways

Neptune's orbital period is around 164.79 Earth years. It's a frigid, blue gas giant with a turbulent atmosphere and a dynamic system of storms

Pluto, once considered the ninth planet, has an orbital period of approximately 248.09 Earth years. It's a dwarf planet in the Kuiper Belt