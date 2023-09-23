Azerbaijan's Information Systems Already Reached Level Of Critical Systems - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Azerbaijan has
recently taken steps to develop a regulatory framework in the field
of critical information infrastructure and implement practical
measures, Head of the Digital Media Sector of the Presidential
Administration of Azerbaijan Elmir Valizade said at the II IT
Leaders Summit of government agencies in Baku, Trend reports.
According to him, information systems in the country have
already reached the level of critical infrastructure.
"Models of ASAN [Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network] and
DOST [Sustainable and Operational Social Security] centers
established in Azerbaijan have been presented to some countries. We
see it as important to apply similar technologies in this area and
develop and implement our national standards. There is a
coordination commission for information security, within which
strategic issues are discussed and decisions are made," he
emphasized.
