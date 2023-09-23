Saturday, 23 September 2023 12:52 GMT

Azerbaijan's Information Systems Already Reached Level Of Critical Systems - Official


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Azerbaijan has recently taken steps to develop a regulatory framework in the field of critical information infrastructure and implement practical measures, Head of the Digital Media Sector of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Elmir Valizade said at the II IT Leaders Summit of government agencies in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, information systems in the country have already reached the level of critical infrastructure.

"Models of ASAN [Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network] and DOST [Sustainable and Operational Social Security] centers established in Azerbaijan have been presented to some countries. We see it as important to apply similar technologies in this area and develop and implement our national standards. There is a coordination commission for information security, within which strategic issues are discussed and decisions are made," he emphasized.

