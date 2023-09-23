New Batch Of Experts Takes Oath At Ministry Of Justice

A new batch of experts took the legal oath recently at the Ministry of Justice as accredited experts before the judicial authorities in the state of Qatar, in accordance with the regulations set forth in the law No. (16) of 2017, regularizing expertise works.

The registration certificate was handed over to the twelve experts to embark on discharging their duties after they were registered in the rosters of experts at the Experts Department at the Ministry of Justice.

The new batch includes a contingent of expert national cadres in various specialisations, including accounting, electrical and mechanical engineering, real estate expertise, banking, infrastructure valuation, financial expertise, fire engineering, civil engineering, and family and social expertise.

Assistant Undersecretary for the Minister's Office Ahmed Hassan Al Kuwari said the Ministry of Justice is fully preparing and qualifying national cadres and expertise and works to attract rare experts to enhance the efficiency of judicial entities in various fields and specializations to achieve the objectives the ministry seeks to achieve for the legal system through providing expertise that keep abreast of the comprehensive renaissance Qatar is witnessing in all fields in pursuit of consolidating the justice.

As part of its efforts to strengthen the national cadre of experts, the Ministry of Justice is currently working to increase the number of experts and diversify their areas of expertise, especially accurate and rare technical expertise. A system for the experts' roster was developed to document and record the various experiences in all disciplines, with the development of rules regulating how experts are registered in the rosters and authorizing the experts to practice the work of expertise.

Experts are being prepared and qualified to practice the profession through integrated training programmes that applicants receive to practice the profession before taking the legal oath within regular courses at the Centre for Legal and Judicial Studies.

These programmes aim to educate applicants about the rules for practicing the profession of experts by reviewing the provisions related to the conditions for registration in the experts' roster, clarifying the legal obligations related to practicing the profession of experts and taking note of the rules for complaining against the expert and disciplinary accountability, as well as the legal rules related to the implementation of expert work and the legal rules regulating the delegation of experts in criminal matters from the Public Prosecution, and a statement of the rules for discussing and objecting to the expert's report.