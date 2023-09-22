Peru, Saudi Arabia Express Willingness To Sign Cooperation Agreement

NEW YORK (US), Sept 23 (NNN-ANDINA) - Peruvian Foreign Affairs Minister Ana Cecilia Gervasi held a meeting with her Saudi Arabian counterpart, Adel Al-Jubeir , in which both government officials expressed their willingness to sign a general cooperation agreement soon.

Likewise, during the meeting, they indicated interest in establishing an instrument to promote investments and to avoid double taxation between Peru and Saudi Arabia .

In addition, they identified areas to deepen bilateral relations , particularly in the economic, cultural, and academic fields.

For his part, Al-Jubeir expressed Saudi Arabia's interest in exploring investment opportunities in Peru in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, and agriculture.

In order to move towards such interest, Gervasi extended an invitation to the Saudi official to visit Peru soon.

Separately, Gervasi participated in the Second Meeting of the Contact Group of Foreign Affairs Ministers of South America -an occasion in which ministers agreed on the next steps to establish an integration agenda in the region, for the benefit of its population, based on the Brasilia Consensus.

This group was formed on May 30 this year to establish a working group of foreign affairs ministers that will be in charge of designing a roadmap for regional integration.

Divided into nine points, the Brasilia Consensus outlines actions to be taken to establish cooperation mechanisms in the face of growing international challenges such as the climate crisis, threats to peace and global security, pressure on food and energy chains, the risk of new pandemics, increases in social inequalities and threats to institutional and democratic stability.

The regional effort will enable trade, financial integration and openness to commerce and investment through existing mechanisms such as the Latin American Integration Association (LAIA), a regional bloc consisting of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Finally, Minister Gervasi visited the facilities of the Consulate General of Peru in New York to coordinate actions to strengthen the consular care provided to the Peruvian community residing in the State of New York, - NNN-ANDINA