Russia Starts Energy Terror Again, But We're Ready - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already started the next stage of energy terror against Ukraine, but we are ready.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal stated this at the Regional Economic Forum in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"The key focus in the energy sector is protection. We understand that the energy terror stage for this heating season has already begun. We can see it in the destruction of the infrastructure for production, pumping, and storage of fuel. We see it in the first attacks on regional energy organizations that took place over the past two weeks. We understand that this will continue," Shmyhal said. Read also: Russia conducting reconnaissance of Ukraine's energy facilities - GUR
According to him, air defense and other assets built around important facilities will yield results.
The Prime Minister added that the government and responsible agencies are currently working with Ukrenergo to restore the damaged power grid, while separate work is being done with the military. "I cannot talk about the details here, but we are much more prepared and stronger than we were last year. I am sure we will get through this difficult winter together. It will be difficult, and there is no doubt that this heating season, this winter, will be no easier than the last one. It will definitely be difficult, and we are better prepared for it because we know what the enemy is preparing for, what threats and challenges we all face. We are working on it," Shmyhal emphasized. Read also: Russian attacks cause damage to energy , civil infrastructure in Rivne
As Ukrinform reported, Denys Shmyhal has repeatedly stated that the work on the installation of protection is being carried out seriously and systematically, and that a multi-level protection for energy facilities is being formed.
