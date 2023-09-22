EU's Green Regulations To Impact 43% Of India's Exports To Trade Bloc: Report

New Delhi, Sept 22 (KNN)

India's exports to the European Union (EU) could be impacted due to the trade bloc's proposed Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and other green initiatives, the Centre for Energy, Environment and Water's report noted.

As per the report, the impact would translate into 43 per cent of India's exports to the EU, which is among India's key export markets after the United States (US).







"If CBAM sectors are added to the list, then the exports of at-risk sectors amount to USD 37 billion, which is approximately 43 per cent of India's exports to the EU as of 2022," said the report authored by Prerna Prabhakar and Hemant Mallya on Thursday.

Lately, multiple non-tariff measures have been implemented by developed countries to address sustainability, environment, and climate change. These include measures for energy efficiency, carbon footprint, waste management, water management, and sustainable forestry.

"With an increase in the issuance of E-NTMs by developed countries, India faces a serious challenge concerning its key export items. While India has taken significant steps to address this challenge, it still needs to develop a structured approach to deal with these measures to ensure that its exports are not impacted," it said, referring to European Union Non-Tariff Measure Statistics.

India needs a structured approach to deal with such EU measures and ensure that its exports are not impacted. For instance, India can resort to bilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) to develop mutual recognition of compliance assessment activities in the respective countries, reported Business standard quoting from the report.

“Few EU trade agreements, such as the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, exemplify how this can be achieved,” the report said.

India needs to act quickly in utilising the World Trade Organization (WTO) framework to raise specific concerns with respect to non-trade measures notifications by other member nations.“Though India's participation in the WTO has increased in recent times, strategies should be formulated to use the WTO mechanism in the future for raising concerns and seeking solutions,” it said.

(KNN Bureau)