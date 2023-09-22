Azerbaijan, WB Discuss New Partnership Framework Program

"Today the Central Bank hosted a meeting with Rolande Pryce, the World Bank's new Regional Director for the South Caucasus, and Stefanie Stallmeister, Country Manager for Azerbaijan, who are on a visit to our country. During the meeting, we exchanged views on the World Bank's current activities in Azerbaijan, projects implemented and prospects for future cooperation, preparation of a new Partnership Framework Program with the country (for 2024-2028)," Kazimov said.

He also noted that technical assistance projects implemented between the World Bank and the Central Bank were discussed during the meeting.

Kazimov met on August 30 with the delegation headed by the new World Bank (WB) Country Manager for Azerbaijan Stefanie Stallmeister. At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the WB's current activities in Azerbaijan and new cooperation framework for 2023-2028.

At the same time, issues related to the current cooperation between the WB and the Central Bank, the status of implementation of technical assistance projects and new directions of technical assistance for the future period were discussed.