Azerbaijan, WB Discuss New Partnership Framework Program

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Central Bank of
Azerbaijan held a meeting with the new World Bank's Regional
Director for South Caucasus Rolande Pryce and Country Manager for
Azerbaijan Stefanie Stallmeister, Central Bank Chairman Taleh
Kazimov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"Today the Central Bank hosted a meeting with Rolande Pryce, the
World Bank's new Regional Director for the South Caucasus, and
Stefanie Stallmeister, Country Manager for Azerbaijan, who are on a
visit to our country. During the meeting, we exchanged views on the
World Bank's current activities in Azerbaijan, projects implemented
and prospects for future cooperation, preparation of a new
Partnership Framework Program with the country (for 2024-2028),"
Kazimov said.
He also noted that technical assistance projects implemented
between the World Bank and the Central Bank were discussed during
the meeting.
Kazimov met on August 30 with the delegation headed by the new
World Bank (WB) Country Manager for Azerbaijan Stefanie
Stallmeister. At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the WB's
current activities in Azerbaijan and new cooperation framework for
2023-2028.
At the same time, issues related to the current cooperation
between the WB and the Central Bank, the status of implementation
of technical assistance projects and new directions of technical
assistance for the future period were discussed.
