Global Zeolite Market Size, Demand, Forecast To 2031

Market Dynamics Rising Demand for Synthetic Zeolites from the Detergent Industry Drives the Global Market

Several countries have enacted legislation to limit the use of phosphate builders in detergent production. The European Parliament and the Council of the European Union have enacted strict regulations prohibiting the use of phosphate builders. As a result of these regulations, countries such as China, Japan, and India have widely adopted synthetic zeolites, which are less toxic than STPP. Synthetic zeolites have benefits such as consistent molecular size, high adsorption capacities even at low concentrations, and effective mineral sequestration at higher temperatures. Zeolite-4A is increasingly used in the detergent industry due to its environmental friendliness.

Regulatory bodies such as the Evaluation, Registration, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have established stringent measures to govern and manage the release of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Consequently, there is an increasing need for materials with reduced volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Zeolites exhibit favorable characteristics, including non-flammability, thermal stability, and hydrophobicity, which render them exceptionally effective adsorbents to eliminate volatile organic compounds.

In addition, zeolites have demonstrated superior efficacy in removing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) compared to activated carbon. Therefore, manufacturers of zeolites are confronted with advantageous prospects for expansion owing to the escalating need for materials capable of absorbing volatile organic compounds (VOCs).s

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global zeolite market and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest portion of the zeolite market. The zeolite market is experiencing substantial expansion due to the robust economic growth in countries like China and India and substantial investments in manufacturing operations within these regions. The demand for zeolite is driven by the high production capacity of these countries in sectors such as animal feed, chemicals, and soaps. An exemplary illustration is the forthcoming Zhejiang Petrochemical Daishan Xylene Plant 2 in China, capable of generating a substantial annual output of xylene amounting to millions of tons. It is anticipated that a total of around 500 additional projects within the petroleum industry in China will initiate their operational activities in the near future. These factors contribute to the expansion of the regional market.



The global zeolite market was valued at USD 13.27 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 20.32 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the product type, the global zeolite market is divided into natural and synthetic.

The natural segment is the highest contributor to the market share and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global zeolite market is divided into detergents, absorbent/desiccant, catalysts, and others. The detergent segment owns the largest market share and is predicted to grow substantially over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global zeolite market and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The key players in the Global Zeolite Market are Honeywell International Inc., Arkema S.A., Tosoh Corporation, BASF SE, W. R. Grace & Co., Clariant AG, Zeochem AG, Zeolyst International, Bear River Zeolite Co., Blue Pacific Minerals Ltd, International Zeolite Corp.

In March 2023, International Zeolite Corp., a global provider of sustainable agricultural products made with zeolite, launched

a plant in Jordan, Ontario, which reached the milestone of operational readiness and

started

making IZ's proprietary zeolite nutrient delivery products in

March. The approved unique technology of IZ changes how crops grow. It helps farms reduce their environmental footprints by reducing the amount of greenhouse gases they release and the amount of standard chemicals they use.

In November 2022, International Zeolite Corp and CoTec Holdings Corp invested USD 2 million in IZ to boost their go-to-market efforts in the agricultural and green tech areas.



Natural Synthetic



Detergents

Absorbent/Desiccant

Catalysts Others