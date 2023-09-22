Memoranda Of Cooperation In Defense Industry Signed Between Ukraine, United States

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin and President and CEO of the Arizona Defense & Industry Coalition and the Global Defense & Industry Alliance Lynndy Smith signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ukrainian Strategic Industries Ministry, the Arizona Defense & Industry Coalition and the Global Defense & Industry Alliance at the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States.

“The document enshrines cooperation in the implementation of projects in the defense industry and reconstruction. The GDIA is to ensure the establishment of ties and development of cooperation between Ukraine and American defense companies interested in locating their production facilities in Ukraine,” the report states.

In addition, Oleksandr Kamyshin and President and CEO of the Utah Aerospace and Defense Association Aaron Starks signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ukrainian Strategic Industries Ministry and the Utah Aerospace and Defense Association.

This business association comprises more than 2,000 powerful world-renowned defense companies developing advanced defense technologies.

The signing of the memoranda is a signal from American businesses that they view Ukraine and the Ukrainian defense industry as a promising and reliable partner in the development of new technologies and joint production.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Ukraine and the United States will be working together to produce the necessary weapons.