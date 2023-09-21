Israel Undermines Two-State Solution - Arab League

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Thursday stated that the extremist practices of the occupying Israeli government are undermining the two-state solution.
The office of the Secretary-General, corresponded Aboul Gheit's speech ahead the Security Council's informal session where he stressed on the cases and crisis of the region which are threatening stability, security, and the chance of future developments.
The Israeli government isn't only opposing the two-state solution in public, but also working towards undermining the solution and establish the apartheid regime against millions of Palestinians who are assigned to be secondary citizens living on their own lands, said Aboul Gheit.
He also asked that the international community take on responsibility in facing such actions to push for a halt to this political crisis, saying "Palestinians are struggling from Israeli politicians bidding and competing at a large extent to show their force with extremism."
While on the issue in Sudan, he mentioned that Sudan is experiencing a dangerous turning point, "and the chances of plunging into all-out fighting and perhaps divisions are increasing", calling for a national movement to heal the issue from its roots to safeguards their unity and borders.
He also talked about the Syrian crisis and the need for political drive by Arab nations to invest in and reach a balanced political solution based on the Security Council's resolution 2254, to better tackle the migration issue that bordering nations are struggling from.
"Future prospect must be expanded for all sides and one party must not prevail by force of arms," said Aboul Gheit on the crisis in Yemen, calling on the Houthi's to listen to the voice of reason to alleviate the mass suffering of their people.
The recent Hurricane Daniel, a natural crisis that hit Libya should be a wakeup call for unity of all Libyans and paving the way for the upcoming elections.
On the worrisome situation in Lebanon, of presidential vacancy and institutional vacuum, he called for the need to end these conditions through compromise and "without dictates from any party."
Noting that it is difficult to ignore the worsening impact of the refugee crisis in Lebanon's tight border-lines, and their upholding of such a necessary responsibility.
As for Somalia, he strained the importance of supporting the Federal Somali government in combating terrorism and droughts, calling on the international community to increase its support in this fierce battle on both fronts. (end)
