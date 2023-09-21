On September 21, Bit Trade Pty Ltd was spotlighted when ASIC initiated legal proceedings against the firm. The cause for concern? The margin trading product they offer to their users.

This product is a credit facility, enabling clients to acquire and liquidate selected crypto assets on the Kraken exchange platform. Intriguingly, users can avail a credit extension up to five-fold the worth of their collateral assets.

Since its inauguration in October 2021, the margin trading product on Kraken has been utilized by over 1,160 clients. The consequence? A staggering collective loss amounting to roughly $US8.35 million.

According to ASIC , Bit Trade has not adhered to essential design and distribution mandates, pivotal in ensuring that financial products are tailored to the consumer's requirements and marketed aptly. Central to ASIC's grievance is the absence of a“target market determination” by the exchange before the product's unveiling.

Bit Trade, recognized for extending Kraken crypto services to the Australian demographic, now faces potential penalties, prohibitive injunctions, and the looming shadow of legal declarations.

However, this enforcement hasn't been met without dissent. Jonathon Miller, Kraken's regional director in Australia , conveyed his surprise and chagrin at the move.“We were neither anticipating nor prepared for today's enforcement directive,” he commented.“Our confidence remains unwavering in the product's alignment with Australian legal norms, and we're actively seeking more lucidity on this issue.”

This incident underscores the pressing need for clearer regulatory guidelines in the swiftly evolving world of cryptocurrencies . As countries around the globe grapple with integrating crypto into their financial systems, ensuring both innovation and consumer protection remains a challenging balancing act.

The post Cryptocurrency Regulation Escalates: Australia Targets Kraken Crypto Exchange appeared first on CryptoMode .