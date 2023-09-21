Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan Unveils 108-Ft Tall Statue Of Adi Shankaracharya

On the occasion of the unveiling of the magnificent statue at Omkareshwar, CM Shivraj Chauhan offered prayers at the location.

The statue, which is on the Mandhata mountain in Omkareshwar, stands erect on the picturesque banks of the Narmada River. People will have to travel about 80 kilometres from the busy city of Indore to see the magnificent statue.

The 'Statue of Oneness' stands on a 54-foot-high pedestal and has a height of 108 feet. One of the 12 Jyotirlingas, the revered shrines devoted to Lord Shiva, is located at Omkareshwar.

The initiative to build an Adi Shankaracharya statue and museum in Omkareshwar costing Rs. 2,141.85 crores had already received sanction from the Madhya Pradesh BJP administration.

Adi Shankaracharya, who was born in Kerala, is thought to have travelled to Omkareshwar after becoming a 'sanyasi' (monk)

at a young age. There, he is said to have met his spiritual teacher Govind Bhagwadpad, spent four years there, and received an education.

The Ekatmadham tree's foundation stone was also laid by CM Shivraj at the statue's unveiling. Omkareshwar has a strong culture of knowledge, and CM Shivaraj stated during its inaugural ceremony that the next generation should continue this tradition. Additionally, he voiced his belief that Ekatmadham philosophy-an Advaita concept-will one day save the planet.