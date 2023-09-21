Russian Attacks Cause Damage To Energy, Civil Infrastructure In Rivne

The relevant statement was made by Rivne Regional Military Administration Head Vitalii Koval on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Rivne region was affected by several missile strikes. Energy and civil infrastructure objects were hit in the regional center,” the report states.

In particular, a car repair shop was damaged, as well as five vehicles within its territory.

Some settlements in the Rivne district were left without electricity. Repair crews are working to restore power supply services.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

A reminder that, on the night of September 21, 2023, Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine's territory. Enemy projectiles caused damage in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Drohobych. Kharkiv and Kherson were also affected by Russian attacks.