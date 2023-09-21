US Embassy in Lebanon encounters gun shots

(MENAFN) Gun shots were shot at the United States Embassy in Lebanon on Wednesday`s late hours, an official, Jake Nelson, informed the news agency. He also noted that no wounds were testified.

Nelson stated that “at 10:37 pm local time, small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance to the US embassy.”



“There were no injuries, and our facility is safe. We are in close contact with host country law enforcement authorities.”



The incident happened on the anniversary of the fatal suicide vehicle explosion of one of the constructions that belongs to the United States diplomatic assignment in Beirut in 1984. The assault performed by Islamist army took the lives of 23 individuals, together with two Americans.



The embassy was relocated from the heart of Beirut to its present place in the Christian neighborhood of Awkar after another assault in April 1983, which murdered 63 individuals. A recent diplomatic complex is being rebuilt on a 43-acre place.



MENAFN21092023000045015687ID1107112064