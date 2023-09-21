Terms Declared By President Ilham Aliyev Are Not Under Debate - Turkish Yeni Shafak

We present this material to the attention of Trend News Agency readers:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev wrote a new chapter in the history of Azerbaijan in 24 hours-the chapter of the restoration of the country's sovereignty over its entire territory. At the same time, the head of state closed another chapter-the chapter of the occupation, pain, and tragedy of millions of Azerbaijanis who suffered during 30 years of Armenian occupation.

When anti-terrorist measures started at 13:00 (GMT+4) on September 19, the whole country was wondering how many days it would take the Azerbaijani Army, which had proved its high level, to finally break the back of the Armenian militants. It turned out that "days" would not be needed at all. One day was enough.

Azerbaijani units have dealt a crushing blow to the remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal separatist formations. The country's Ministry of Defense, in addition to the videos of the defeat of military facilities that we have become accustomed to since 2020, published footage of drones filming Armenian soldiers fleeing from the trenches. The experience of defeat in the 44-day war taught the separatists a good lesson: if you see the Azerbaijani Army, run to survive.

The speed with which the Azerbaijani Army accomplished its tasks is astonishing. But not only the pace of the events speaks of the highest professionalism of Azerbaijani soldiers and officers, but also how precisely the Azerbaijani troops worked. In his address to the nation yesterday, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the Azerbaijani armed forces received his order to avoid strikes on civilian infrastructure and avoid harm to civilians. This instruction of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief has been strictly implemented.

Karabakh separatism has completed its inglorithirty-year history. Already today, representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh will appear in Yevlakh for negotiations with the Azerbaijani authorities to discuss the procedure of disarmament and mechanisms of integration into the legal field of our country.

This is a victory for all of Azerbaijan, for millions of Azerbaijanis around the world, and this victory has an author, President Ilham Aliyev. It is thanks to his efforts, strategy, and many years of effective policy that the basis that made the liberation of the occupied territories possible was prepared. A stable and developing economy was built, stability was ensured, and a modern and well-equipped army was formed. All these components of a successful state conditioned the success of our country. President Ilham Aliyev formed these components and then, in 2020, fulfilled the historic mission of restoring the territorial integrity of the country. Then, Armenian and Karabakh separatists got the last chance for negotiations and constructive dialog from the head of state.

What is there to say? They deliberately missed their chance. They used this time for sabotage and provocations, did not give up their revanchism, and even held several "elections". And in recent weeks, the separatists have become so brazen that it seems as if they have forgotten what an "iron fist" is.

And Azerbaijan reminded them of that.

At this moment, one more word that President Ilham Aliyev once said comes to mind: "I know what and when to do". The Azerbaijani people believed in their leader and rallied around him, and this harmonicombination became the base and foundation for all great victories in our country. Nothing and no one could prevent this, no matter how hard they tried. All attempts to pressure Baku failed, a wide network of lobbyists all over the world was powerless, and money did not help either.

And they could not help: if President Ilham Aliyev sets a task, this task is fulfilled. It was, is, and will be so. Successful resistance to international pressure forced the whole world to reckon with Azerbaijan's position and reckon with what the Azerbaijani leader says, does, and demands.

Now the peaceful population of Karabakh has one more, certainly the last, chance from the head of state. They will have to decide whether to stay in Azerbaijan or leave for their homeland. Whether they will use this last option or not is not important.

Because the conditions put forward by President Ilham Aliyev are non-negotiable.