Terms Declared By President Ilham Aliyev Are Not Under Debate - Turkish Yeni Shafak

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Yeni Shafak, an
influential Turkish daily, published an article by Emin Aliyev,
editor-in-chief of Trend News Agency, on the results of
anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in
Karabakh on September 19–20, Trend reports.
We present this material to the attention of Trend News Agency
readers:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev wrote a new chapter in the
history of Azerbaijan in 24 hours-the chapter of the restoration of
the country's sovereignty over its entire territory. At the same
time, the head of state closed another chapter-the chapter of the
occupation, pain, and tragedy of millions of Azerbaijanis who
suffered during 30 years of Armenian occupation.
When anti-terrorist measures started at 13:00 (GMT+4) on
September 19, the whole country was wondering how many days it
would take the Azerbaijani Army, which had proved its high level,
to finally break the back of the Armenian militants. It turned out
that "days" would not be needed at all. One day was enough.
Azerbaijani units have dealt a crushing blow to the remnants of
the Armenian armed forces and illegal separatist formations. The
country's Ministry of Defense, in addition to the videos of the
defeat of military facilities that we have become accustomed to
since 2020, published footage of drones filming Armenian soldiers
fleeing from the trenches. The experience of defeat in the 44-day
war taught the separatists a good lesson: if you see the
Azerbaijani Army, run to survive.
The speed with which the Azerbaijani Army accomplished its tasks
is astonishing. But not only the pace of the events speaks of the
highest professionalism of Azerbaijani soldiers and officers, but
also how precisely the Azerbaijani troops worked. In his address to
the nation yesterday, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the
Azerbaijani armed forces received his order to avoid strikes on
civilian infrastructure and avoid harm to civilians. This
instruction of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief has been strictly
implemented.
Karabakh separatism has completed its inglorithirty-year
history. Already today, representatives of the Armenian population
of Karabakh will appear in Yevlakh for negotiations with the
Azerbaijani authorities to discuss the procedure of disarmament and
mechanisms of integration into the legal field of our country.
This is a victory for all of Azerbaijan, for millions of
Azerbaijanis around the world, and this victory has an author,
President Ilham Aliyev. It is thanks to his efforts, strategy, and
many years of effective policy that the basis that made the
liberation of the occupied territories possible was prepared. A
stable and developing economy was built, stability was ensured, and
a modern and well-equipped army was formed. All these components of
a successful state conditioned the success of our country.
President Ilham Aliyev formed these components and then, in 2020,
fulfilled the historic mission of restoring the territorial
integrity of the country. Then, Armenian and Karabakh separatists
got the last chance for negotiations and constructive dialog from
the head of state.
What is there to say? They deliberately missed their chance.
They used this time for sabotage and provocations, did not give up
their revanchism, and even held several "elections". And in recent
weeks, the separatists have become so brazen that it seems as if
they have forgotten what an "iron fist" is.
And Azerbaijan reminded them of that.
At this moment, one more word that President Ilham Aliyev once
said comes to mind: "I know what and when to do". The Azerbaijani
people believed in their leader and rallied around him, and this
harmonicombination became the base and foundation for all great
victories in our country. Nothing and no one could prevent this, no
matter how hard they tried. All attempts to pressure Baku failed, a
wide network of lobbyists all over the world was powerless, and
money did not help either.
And they could not help: if President Ilham Aliyev sets a task,
this task is fulfilled. It was, is, and will be so. Successful
resistance to international pressure forced the whole world to
reckon with Azerbaijan's position and reckon with what the
Azerbaijani leader says, does, and demands.
Now the peaceful population of Karabakh has one more, certainly
the last, chance from the head of state. They will have to decide
whether to stay in Azerbaijan or leave for their homeland. Whether
they will use this last option or not is not important.
Because the conditions put forward by President Ilham Aliyev are
non-negotiable.