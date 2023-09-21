TEDPIX falls by 7,300 points on Wednesday’s session end

(MENAFN) TEDPIX, the benchmark index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell by 7,300 points to reach 2.121 million at the session end of Monday.



As mentioned in the statements, more than six billion securities valued at 44.632 trillion rials (around USD91 million) were exchanged at the Tehran Stock Exchange.



Tehran Stock Exchange is one of the four Iranian share trading platforms, and the most vital one. The additional three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), as well as Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, recognized as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



Chief of Iran’s Securitas and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi stated that utilizing the volumes of the nation’s private industry in the share market has been one of the major plans of the organization during the last year.

