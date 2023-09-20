Kuwait Amir's Representative Meets Iraqi PM In New York

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia' Al-Sudani at his residence in New York on Wednesday.
The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly session, dealt with the impacts of the recent verdict of the Iraqi federal court, rescinding the agreement on maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah.
The agreement, signed by both countries in 2012, was endorsed lodged to the United Nations in the following year.
His Highness the Amir's Representative stressed the importance of urgent and decisive measures by the Iraqi government to address the historical fallacies against Kuwait in the court ruling.
He affirmed the need of commitment to the security, independence and territorial safety of both countries and maintaining neighborly relations pursuant to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, notably Resolution 833 on borders.
His Highness the Amir's Representative expressed Kuwait's desire to finalize the border demarcation process with Iraq beyond the seamark No. 162, in keeping with the international laws.
The meeting gathered Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jassem Al-Budaiwi, Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Prime Minister's Diwan Sheikh Khaled Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister's Office Hamad Bader Al-Amer, Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe Affairs Sadeq Maarifi, Ambassador to the United States Sheikha Al-Zayn Sabah Nasser Al-Sabah and Permanent Representative to the UN Tareq Mohammad Al-Banai. (end)
