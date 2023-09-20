Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Sept 21-23, 2023)

It's a weekend that blends sports, music, art and culture! From the adrenaline-pumping jet ski jump competition to thrilling cricket matches, from the captivating artworks and incredible hoops by young talents. Get a chance to groove to electrifying rap beats and to see miniature designs and some great photo clicks! Enjoy your weekend!

Jet Ski Jump Competition



September 22-23, 2023

3pm - 6pm

Old Doha Port

Get ready to ride the waves and make a splash at Qatar's very first Jet Ski Jump Competition! The Old Doha Port is turning up the excitement with this thrilling event set for Friday and Saturday, and you've got until Thursday to secure your spot. So, race over to Container Yard 13 between 10am and 4pm to register.

The action will unfold right at the heart of the Old Doha Port, surrounded by the scenic waterfront. Safety is a top priority, with Old Doha Port partnering with the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security to keep everyone secure. Dive in and be part of the aquatic thrill! Contact +974 44125997 for more info.

Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2023



Until September 23, 2023

4pm - 10pm

West End International Cricket Stadium, Asian Town

Catch the last few games of the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2023, a cricket extravaganza like no other! In this thrilling inaugural edition, cricketing powerhouses from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and the will unite to display their prowess on the international stage. This is not just about the competition, it's a movement that brings communities together, inspiring the next generation of cricket stars. Entry tickets for QR5, QR10, or QR100.

Miniatures Exhibition



Until October 16, 2023

Doha Design District, Msheireb Downtown

Step into a world of tiny treasures and immense craftsmanship at the Miniatures Exhibition by Al Mana Maples. Unveiled at the vibrant Doha Design District in Msheireb Downtown Doha, this exhibition showcases a remarkable collection of 100 miniature chairs, each a precise 1:6 scale replica dating back to the 19th century. These mini marvels offer a peek into the evolution of design and industrial production.

Start your journey with Michael Thonet's 1836 masterpiece and follow the zigzag path to the grand finale: Philippe Starck's Louis 20. It's a chance to explore the miniature universe of design and creativity! It's free!

FIBA Under-16 Asian Championship 2023 Basketball



Until September 24, 2023

Al Gharafa Sports Club Hall and Al Rayyan Sports Club Hall

Get ready for slam dunks and incredible hoops action at the 2023 FIBA Under-16 Asian Championship! It's the ultimate showdown where young basketball talents from across Asia gather here in Qatar. This championship will serve as the qualifier to the prestigiFIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup happening in Turkey next year. With the semi-finals and finals on the horizon, the action is heating up! Don't miss your chance to witness the future stars of the basketball world in action! Get your tickets here .

Kids Zwara Exhibition



Until September 23, 2023

Saturday to Thursday: 9am - 7pm; Friday: 1:30pm - 7pm

M7 Msheireb Downtown Doha

M7 rolls out the red carpet for young explorers at the grand opening of the second edition of 'Kids Zwara Exhibition'. Drawing inspiration from the magical 'Zwara: Foon Forever Valentino' exhibition, this exhibition is a vibrant canvas featuring artworks painted by young designers who have big dreams. Visit the exhibition and see the talent of the next generation!

Balti & Mouh Milano Show



September 22, 2023

9pm - 12am

Qatar National Convention Center

Enjoy an electrifying night of North African rap beats! Join other music lovers for the ultimate musical journey featuring the hottest Algerian and Tunisian rap sensations, Balti and Mouh Milano. Grab your tickets here . For more details, contact: +974 30549666, +974 5149990

Register for PlKids Club (Monthly Storytime)



4pm - 5pm

Museum of Islamic Art, MIA Library

From captivating storytimes that'll ignite your child's love for our plto exciting arts and crafts that encourage their creative side, the PlKids Club has it all. Join the mission to make our world a better place one story at a time.

This month, your kids will dive into the enchanting world of 'A Library Book for Bear' by Bonny Becker. It's free to attend. Just register your children (5-11 years old) every month and let their inner eco-hero learn how to care for our Mother Earth.

Hello Beijing Photography Exhibition



Until September 29, 2023

10am - 10pm

Katara Cultural Village, Building 47 - Gallery 1 & 2

In celebration of 35 years of diplomatic relations between China and Qatar, Katara and the Embassy of the People's Republic of China collaborated to unveil the 'Hello Beijing' photo exhibition. This exhibition offers a glimpse of the essence of Beijing's culture, its vibrant renaissance, and the enchantment of its civilization through 80 mesmerizing photographs. These photographs not only reveal the natural beauty and historical charm of Beijing but also affirm the deep friendship between Qatar and China. Don't miss it.

Qatar Museums Internship Programmes



Until September 21, 2023

If you're a university student or recent graduate looking for an internship to spice up your CV, a whopping 26 programmes are waiting for you! Qatar Museums is on a mission to ignite your passion for arts and culture, and they're doing it through incredible internships. But hurry, as Thursday is the big deadline!

QM's internship programme "integrates knowledge and theory acquired in the classroom with practical application and skills development in the professional settings of its museums, support departments, and cultural and heritage sites." Don't miss out on this fantastic chance to become a team member of Qatar's renowned museums and nurture your talents. Apply now and be part of something amazing!

Tasweer's Call for Photography Workshop Proposals



Attention all photographers and those with a passion for pixels! Tasweer is searching high and low for imaginative minds right here in Qatar who can dazzle the country's photography community. If you're a photography expert, a visual storyteller, or have an ingenitechnique up your lens, the Tasweer team wants to hear all of your ideas! Head over to Tasweer's website to see their suggestions, then propose your own! Good luck!