Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: NIA Nabs Absconding Accused From Airport

As per NIA's statement, between 2019 and 2020, he was a part of the group that smuggled huge quantities of gold into India through diplomatic channels. Ratheesh was one of the six gang members who disappeared, and the NIA

charged 20 people after filing chargesheets against them on January 5, 2021.

According to NIA investigations, Ratheesh, a friend of the charge-sheeted

accused Hamsath Abdu Salam, had carried the smuggled gold from Thiruvananthapuram to Coimbatore for sale to an individual named Nandakumar.

Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Kochi, seized 30 kgs

of gold worth Rs 14.82 crores in contraband on July 5, 2020,

at Air Cargo at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from a package addressed

for a senior diplomat stationed in the state's capital.



Further investigations are underway and a search is on for the remaining absconders.

The case involves an alleged attempt to smuggle gold into India in large quantities through the Thiruvananthapuram air cargo terminal during the period from 2019 to 2020 by making use of the Consulate's diplomatic connections and political goodwill.

The scam came to light in June 2020 when customs officials examined an air cargo

addressed

to a senior diplomat at the consulate. The inspectors discovered illegal gold hidden in iron pipes, weighing an estimated 30 kg.



Following the probe, M. Sivasankar, a former principal secretary for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and two other former consulate workers with significant political connections were among those detained.



