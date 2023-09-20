Polish diplomat claims Putin behind EU migrant predicament

(MENAFN) An elder Polish diplomat has recommended that the new flow in unlawful immigrants getting in the Italian island of Lampedusa could be an element of a Russian mixture assignment founded to wear away the European Union’s backing for Ukraine.



This worry comes in light of a statement from the Italian Interior Ministry, which shows that more than 89,000 individuals got into Italy unlawfully in 2023. Lampedusa, which is closer to Tunisia than the mainland also about half-way amid Libya as well as Sicily, is affected by a great consumption of migrants, and stays a protuberant journey's end for these travelers.



“Someone is helping these people walk hundreds if not thousands of kilometers from Nigeria and Central African countries to the Mediterranean Sea,” Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk doubted in meeting with a Polish radio station on Tuesday.



“Someone who has an interest in it. And Russia undoubtedly has an interest in it,” he also noted.



