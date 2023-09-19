President Ilham Aliyev Thanks President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has thanked President of Türkiye Recep
Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.
The head of state shared a post on this in his social network
accounts.
“Dear brother, thank you for your support during your address at
the UN General Assembly. As always, brotherly Türkiye stands by
Azerbaijan today and provides its support in our right cause.
Azerbaijan and Türkiye are always together in both good days and
sad moments. We always support each other's fair position within
international organizations. Our relations have been elevated to
the strategic alliance level with the Shusha declaration. Both you
and I remember National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar
Aliyev's saying“One nation, two states” as a symbol of our
brotherhood, and take the unshakable unity between Azerbaijan and
Türkiye up to the new heights,” the post said.
