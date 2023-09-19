Zelensky Addresses World Leaders At UN General Assembly

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed world leaders at the general debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
The head of state delivered his speech in English, Ukrinform reports.
U.S. President Joe Biden, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and a number of other world leaders spoke at the UN earlier.
