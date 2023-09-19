Where To Find 'Best Quality Of Life'? Top 10 Nations Revealed

This emphasis on quality of life is further underscored by global migration patterns, particularly in regions like the Global South. People from varicorners of the world are increasingly seeking improved healthcare, education, and economic stability to enhance their overall quality of life. As individuals and families look for opportunities to migrate, these essential factors often top their priority list.

Here's a list of top 10 countries for Best Quality of Life

As per the World Report's findings, the list of the top 10 countries offering the best quality of life comprises Sweden, Norway, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Australia, Germany, and New Zealand. These countries have consistently excelled in varicritical metrics that collectively contribute to a high quality of life.

The report assesses several essential factors, including economic stability, affordability of housing, income equality, social and political stability, family-friendliness, safety, the quality of healthcare systems, and the effectiveness of education systems. These metrics collectively provide a comprehensive overview of the overall quality of life in each of these nations.





Sweden is first on the list for exceptional records in terms of Quality of life. Sweden's government provides free education and healthcare to its citizens and residents. According to CNBC, parents or guardians are eligible for parental leave of 16 months upon the birth of a baby. It is the same for the parents who wish to adopt a baby.

Norway comes second in the list for Best Quality of Life. It is because Norway has a life expectancy rate of 82.75 years. Norway has a strong and sustainable economy and it is also not overcrowded due to an efficient skill-based migration policy. The social security schemes provided in the country are said to be one of the best in the world.

Canada has a vibrant culture of welcoming migrants, be it their society or the government. The North American country also has one of the highest number of different ethnic communities. People from all over the world look to migrate to Canada for better economic opportunities, and quality of living.

Free education to children is provided while the government also provides access to Universal Healthcare and Social Services. Life expectancy is at 81.75 years in Canada which is also one of the highest.