Taiwan cautions Australia regarding ‘hidden’ Chinese plans

(MENAFN) Taiwan has cautioned Australia to be wary of a reconciliation with China, stating that Leader Xi Jinping could be trying to lead a wedge amid Western nations.



In a meeting with the Sydney Morning Herald as well as The Age released on Monday, Douglas Hsu, who was recently elected as Taiwan’s head representative to Canberra, cautioned that Xi may have a “hidden agenda” in two-sided ties.



Persisting that he has nothing towards enhanced relations amid China as well as Australia, and that he comprehends the wish to ramp up trade, Hsu advised Canberra to look beyond what he labelled the “rosy pictures” painted by Xi regarding two-sided ties.



“Their strategy is basically divide and conquer,” the representative contended. “We don’t want to see a very troublesome world, but we have to keep in mind and look at the track record that Beijing has.”



