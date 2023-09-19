Bosnia accuses six former soldiers, policemen of war crimes

(MENAFN) Six past Bosnian soldiers as well as policemen were accused on Monday of war crimes on Serb prisoners at a camp close to Sarajevo in the 1992-1995 civil war that murdered almost 100,000 people.



They involve Zijad Kadric, 72, who was labelled by witnesses as the leader of the camp in Visoko, around 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of the capital Sarajevo.



Hundreds of citizens were held here for about eight months in 1992, as stated by district attorneys.



The six are charged with “acts of torture, inhuman treatment, pillaging and physical and mental abuse” in the Visoko area, “in a systematic and continuous manner.”



The accusation declares that they conducted “particularly humiliating acts against women and adolescents,” as well.



Based on a victims’ relations, almost 600 people, involving nearly 40 women as well as a dozen children, were held at the Visoko camp.



“The torture of women... was not very different from that of men” declared a statement released in 2012 by the War Crimes Research Center located in the nation’s Bosnian Serb unit.

