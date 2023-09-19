Hygienix Innovation Awardtm Finalist: Glatfelter's Glatpuretm Range

Designed for environmentally consciconsumers, GlatPureTM offers a toolbox of innovative solutions that elevate sustainability without compromising product performance. This new generation of absorbent hygiene products consists of a variety of plant-based and natural topsheets, an acquisition distribution layer, an absorbent core, a newly improved backsheet, and a landing zone. Crafted with 100% renewable fibers and biodegradable materials, and enriched with bio-based binders, GlatPureTM stands as the industry's first fully functional, fossil fuel-free range of solutions.

“The GlatPureTM range stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier performance and sustainability in absorbent hygiene products,” said Vishal Bansal, Vice President of Global Innovation, ESG, and Product Sustainability.“Understanding that each component plays an important role in product excellence, we have tailored every layer to ensure they more than meet their required attributes in the application. To achieve this, we harnessed the power of multiple advanced technologies, carefully selected for their unique advantages.”

Glatfelter will be presenting its innovations at Hygienix, a premier event for absorbent hygiene and personal care markets, taking place from November 13 to 16, 2023, in New Orleans, LA.

