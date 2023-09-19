Flash News: OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Supports Claystack

OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Supports ClayStack

The OKX Wallet web extension has integrated ClayStack , a next-generation blockchain-agnostic staking protocol that enables users to unlock the power of staked digital assets in the form of liquid staking derivative tokens. The ClayStack team consists of veteran blockchain professionals who have been part of this space since the launch of the early staking mechanisms.

To access ClayStack, users simply need to:

1. Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)

2. Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one

3. Connect their OKX Wallet to ClayStack via web extension



OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.