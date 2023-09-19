Opendatasoft announces availability on AWS Marketplace

Jean-Marc Lazard, President and co-founder of Opendatasoft.

AWS Marketplace logo

Data portal solution provider extends partnership with Amazon Web Services

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Opendatasoft , the leading Data Portal solution provider, today announced that it is now available on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

Listing on the AWS Marketplace makes it simpler and faster for organizations to benefit from Opendatasoft's data portal solution. This enables organizations to rapidly create and distribute digital data experiences to feed their ecosystems, democratizing data sharing, and driving business advantage. The agreement also increases the visibility of Opendatasoft with international customers, channel partners, and with AWS itself.

This latest announcement further strengthens the relationship between Opendatasoft and AWS. Opendatasoft has already achieved the AWS Smart City Competency following a rigorcertification program and has been a member of the AWS ISV Accelerate program since March 2023.

“Data has never been more important to business success, but sharing it seamlessly with all audiences so that they can easily consume and reuse it is a major pain point for Chief Data Officers,” said Jean-Marc Lazard, CEO and co-founder of Opendatasoft.“Joining the AWS Marketplace and deepening our partnership with AWS increases the visibility and availability of our solution, enabling organizations to quickly deploy effective, scalable portals that maximize sharing and value from their data.”

Opendatasoft provides customers with a SaaS-based data portal solution that empowers organizations to create and scale personalized and seamless data experiences in record time. Opendatasoft's Data Portal solution helps data, business, and IT leaders to create a one-stop shop for their teams, customers, partners, consumers and citizens to easily search, access and reuse trustworthy data. Using Opendatasoft, organizations empower internal and/or external stakeholders and non data experts with a seamless data experience from discovery to consumption.

About Opendatasoft

Opendatasoft's mission is to democratize access to and use of data. The company offers a SaaS data portal solution that enables all teams to rapidly create and distribute digital data experiences to feed their internal and/or external ecosystems, from the technical expert to the consumer-citizen. This enables its customers to accelerate their digital transformation and development, positively transform their operations and establish more transparent relationships with their stakeholders.

More than 350 organizations worldwide have adopted Opendatasoft. They include large companies such as Schneider Electric, UK Power Networks, SFR, Bloomberg Associates, Veolia and Saint Gobain, government and state departments, and major cities such as Paris, Vancouver, Long Beach, Leicester, Namur, and Eindhoven. Find out more at

Chris Measures

Measures Consulting

