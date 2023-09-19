Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein stores to reopen in Russia with new names

(MENAFN) US clothing brands Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein could see a resurgence in Russia this year, albeit with different brand names, according to Pavel Lyulin, the vice president of the Russian Union of Shopping Centers. This potential revival comes after PVH Corp., the parent company of these American fashion brands, transferred its Russian market operations to local management in mid-August. Under the new management, a locally registered entity known as 'Retail Excellence' has been established to take charge of more than 150 stores across Russia.



The discussions surrounding the fate of these popular clothing stores have been ongoing since the transition of PVH Corp.'s Russian operations. It appears that the intention is to continue their presence in the Russian market, albeit with changes in branding. This development reflects the resilience of these iconic fashion brands and their commitment to maintaining a presence in Russia's retail landscape.



The move to hand over operations to a local management entity signifies a shift in strategy for PVH Corp. as it seeks to adapt to the changing dynamics of the Russian market. While the rebranding of the stores may raise curiosity among consumers, it also signals a desire to adapt and thrive in the ever-evolving fashion retail sector.



In summary, there are indications that Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein stores in Russia could make a comeback this year under new names, following the transfer of their operations to local management. This strategic shift underscores the brands' determination to maintain their presence in the Russian market and adapt to changing consumer preferences. The rebranding initiative reflects a broader trend of global companies seeking to navigate the complexities of the Russian retail landscape.

