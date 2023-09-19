Niger faces serious lack of medicines due to penalties

(MENAFN) Niger is dealing with a serious lack of medicines due to penalties placed by the West African local authority, ECOWAS, in reply to an overthrow in July, a Russian news agency declared on Monday, quoting a Ministry of Health representative.



Ibrahim Sule, secretary general of the African nation’s health ministry, informed the news agency that Niger is not having enough supply of antibiotics, in addition to cancer, diabetes, as well as cardiovascular sickness treatment medicines.



“Pharmaceutical products destined for Niger are delayed at the port of Cotonou [in Benin] or at the border, and more than 60 blocked containers have been found there… worth about 4 billion CFA francs [$1.6 million],” the news agency cites Sule as stating.



The military administration in Niger has been under Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bans since fighters of the presidential guard overthrown Leader Emmanuel Bazoum on July 26.



The local bloc limited economic dealings and shut entrance into the uranium-rich country from its other member nations to force the coup plotters to return democratic order.

