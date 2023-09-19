Iraq Chief Judge Stresses Importance Of Respecting Agreements Between Iraq, Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The head of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zaidan, stressed Tuesday, during a meeting with Kuwaiti Ambassador to Iraq, Tariq Al-Faraj, "Iraq's respect for the State of Kuwait's history, present and future, and the independence of Kuwait through varihistorical eras."
He also affirmed "the importance of respecting and implementing the agreements and treaties between Iraq and Kuwait in accordance with the constitutional and legal contexts and respecting the implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions."
According to the Judicial Council's statement, Zaidan emphasized "the depth of relationship between the two brotherly peoples and Iraq's appreciation for Kuwait honorable stance in helping Iraq get rid of the dictatorial regime."
Otherwise, the statement did not address the judicial decision aftermath, issued by the Iraqi Federal Court ruling, which invalidated the Khor Abdullah Agreement between Iraq and Kuwait. (end)
