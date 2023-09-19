Azerbaijani Army Positions Subjected To Intensive Fire

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The formations
of the Armenian armed forces in the territory of Azerbaijan, where
the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, using
artillery pieces are subjecting to fire the Azerbaijan Army's
positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam region, Trend reports via
Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
"The Azerbaijan Army Units are taking retaliatory measures in
the mentioned direction," the ministry said.
MENAFN19092023000187011040ID1107098998
