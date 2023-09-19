Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Top 5 Pandals To Visit In Mumbai

In 1928, the Ganesh Galli Mumbaicha Raja was set up. This pandal features cutting-edge themes and decorations each year.



The remarkable aspect of this Ganesh pandal is that the idol's shape has remained constant over time and that the same idol craftsman has been producing the statue throughout.



GSB Seva Mandal is also called MahaGanpati.

This year, 69 kgs of gold & 336 kg of silver were used to embellish the idol. The massive insurance coverage is worth Rs 360.40 crores.



The pandal was established in 1920. The pandal is celebrating Chinchpoklicha Chintamani's 103rd year this year.



This is one of the oldest and most popular Ganpati pandals in Mumbai.

The first pandal was set up at Lalbaug Market in 1935. The iconic idol was sculpted by Madhusudan D Kambli.

