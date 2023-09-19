Over 90 New Factories To Take Part In 'Made In Qatar' Exhibition

Doha, Qatar: Preparations for the ninth edition of the 'Made in Qatar' exhibition are in full swing, and there are high expectations of significant participation from more than 450 Qatari companies and factories in six industrial sectors.

Held under the patronage of the Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the exhibition is being organised by the Qatar Chamber in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

In this context, Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi, QC General Manager, presided over the meeting of the Technical Committee of the exhibition, which was held yesterday, at the Chamber's venue to review the latest updates in organising the exhibition.

In statements, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber and Chairman of the exhibition's Supreme Committee, said that preparations for the ninth edition of the expo are in progress, highlighting that the exhibition's objective is to showcase national industries and products.

The expo aims at encouraging Qatari industry, promoting the national product, and fostering cooperation between Qatari employers and local companies, as well as streamlining discussions on partnerships and alliances to enhance the state's industrial sector and reducing dependence on import.

Sheikh Khalifa emphasised that this year's edition will foon attracting domestic and foreign investments to Qatar's industrial sector, indicating that the accompanying activities will provide an opportunity for businessmen and foreign investors to gain insights into Qatar's industrial sector and investment opportunities available in this sector.

“The exhibition also provides an opportunity for bilateral meetings between Qatari investors and their foreign counterparts, deal-making, and forging alliances and partnerships in the industrial sector,” he added.

Sheikh Khalifa affirmed that the expo's total area, which is 30,000 sqm, is nearly fully booked, highlighting that so far, about 355 industrial companies have registered for participation, including 92 new factories participating for the first time.