Teymur Rajabov: What Kind Of“Blockade” Are We Talking About While Aghdam-Khankendi Road Is Functioning

Azerbaijani Grandmaster Teymur Rajabov responded to Armenian
chess player Levon Aronyan, who criticized the policies of
Azerbaijan on his Facebook account, with very serifacts on
social networks.
The post reads: "Chess is a world of strategy and intelligence,
where every move requires deep thought and careful analysis. There
is no room for manipulation and lies in this game. It teaches us
honesty and justice. Grandmasters, as holders of high chess titles,
have absorbed the spirit of this exciting game and are obliged to
maintain honesty not only on the board but also in their
statements. But, alas, this is not the case with the Armenian chess
player, three-time Olympic champion Levon Aronyan.
I remember that during the 44-day Second Garabagh War, Aronyan
said and wrote that he was "ready to take up arms and go to war."
To fight, of course, against Azerbaijan.
But having a mathematical mind, did Aronyan think that with his
statement he actually supported Armenia's territorial claims to
Azerbaijan, inspired the separatists in Khankendi and thereby made
his "mite" to an even greater escalation of the situation in the
region?
Chess unites people from all corners of the earth, regardless of
their cultural, religior political differences. This game has
become a symbol of peace and diplomacy, where even during the Cold
War, chess players were mediators and symbols of peace.
For centuries, Armenians and Azerbaijanis lived side by side, in
good neighborliness, worked together, rejoiced and grieved.
However, in the 90s, Armenian chauvinism, separatism and ideas of
"racial, national and other superiority" captured the minds of our
neighbors, as well as Garabagh Armenians, citizens of
Azerbaijan.
And after the 44-day Second Garabagh War, when the Azerbaijan
Armed Forces liberated seven districts that had been under Armenian
occupation for approximately 30 years, forced Armenia to capitulate
and admit total defeat - Levon Aronyan was silent.
He was silent when Azerbaijani soldiers showed villages,
district centers, towns and cities levelled to the ground - where
all the houses and buildings turned into a pile of ruins. Aronyan
did not say anything about Hiroshima of the Cauca- Agdam, a
city that was wiped off the face of the earth by the Armenian
invaders; about mosques and houses of worship destroyed or turned
into stables; about tens of thousands of Azerbaijanis who were
brutally tortured and killed; about the incalculable suffering
caused by Armenia, the Armenian occupiers and separatist gangs to
Azerbaijan.
No, he was stubbornly silent.
Now he has spoken.
On his Facebook profile, he burst out with accusations against
Azerbaijan, repeating every single word uttered by Armenian
propaganda and disinformation. He claims that the Garabagh
Armenians "are under blockade, they have no food or medicine."
What kind of "blockade" are we talking about when the
Agdam-Khankendi road is functioning, the checkpoint is working, and
cargo moving in both directions? It was through the efforts of
Azerbaijan that both roads, Agdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi,
began to operate. Garabagh is an internationally recognized land of
Azerbaijan, which is recognized by both the world community and,
more recently, Armenia. And the Armenians living there must
integrate into Azerbaijan. And accept the food offered by the
Azerbaijani state, and not close the Agdam-Khankendi road.
"Let's wake people up. We cannot, through our silence, allow
something to happen that humanity will be ashamed of for centuries.
We owe it to our descendants to talk about what is happening and
try to reach those who can change this shameful situation," writes
Levon Aronyan.
I completely agree, Aronyan - let's not remain silent, let's
talk about the real genocide committed by Armenia against the
Azerbaijani people in Khojaly. About the murders of innocent and
unarmed people, old people shot and babies impaled on bayonets,
pregnant women burned alive, children beaten to death, cities and
villages destroyed, where no stone was left unturned. About the
minefields that we still have to clear for many years.
Let's be honest. A grandmaster's integrity is not just an
ethical standard, but a key to respect and trust from the chess
community and society at large. Each false statement undermines the
credibility of a chess player and damages the reputation of the
entire chess world.
And don't forget that grandmasters are responsible for their
words and actions and must adhere to high standards of
integrity".
Teymur Radjabov
Member of the Azerbaijani national team
International Grandmaster