Vistara To Operate Kathmandu-Delhi-Hong Kong Flights From Nov 1

Kathmandu : Vistara, the prominent Indian private investment airline company, is set to introduce new two-way flights connecting Kathmandu, Delhi, and Hong Kong starting from November 1.

The airline will operate these routes utilizing A320 narrow-body aircraft, ensuring a comfortable journey for passengers. Travelers can easily book tickets through mobile apps, official websites, and varitravel agencies.

Prasanna Adhikari, the executive officer of Vistara in Nepal, confirmed the launch of these flights on November 1. He highlighted that this service would be particularly advantagefor travelers seeking routes from Kathmandu to Delhi via Hong Kong and vice versa.

Currently, Vistara already operates regular flights between Kathmandu and Delhi. Additionally, the airline offers a discount of 25 to 35 percent on 'spa' facilities for its passengers, available at Hotel Solti and 'Tranquility Spa' at Radisson.

Vistara is a noteworthy joint venture between India's Tata Group and Singapore Airlines. With a diverse network, the airline serves 30 different destinations worldwide, including Nepal. Furthermore, Vistara extends the convenience of free luggage up to 20 kg for students.

