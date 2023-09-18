Assembling Unlikely Pairs, Love & Science By William Nelson

On view September 7–30, 2023 at Cavalier Gallery, 530 W 24th Street

New England-based artist William Nelson 's paintings revel in contradictions, offering viewers and collectors a powerful dose of serifun. By assembling unlikely pairs, or groups of figures – such as Hollywood film icons and nostalgic comic book environments – Bill creates a unique piece of artwork containing what would not normally be considered in the same frame.

As an artist, Bill is constantly pursuing and perfecting his craft with diligence, employing a traditional medium and historical techniques to inventive and original ends. He has the magic blend of vision, passion, and commitment (read: hard work) necessary for any artist to establish, sustain, and grow a collector base.

Running through September 30,

Cavalier Gallery

will present

William Nelson: Love & Science .

Some of the paintings you can catch at the exhibition include:



is a painting about a screenplay rewrite gone

bad. In data scraped from the internet, King Kong on the Empire State Building is

replaced by Tin Tin on the Chrysler Building. A.I. beings egotistically cast

themselves as heroes piloting the Curtiss F8C Helldiver bi-planes flown in the original film.

AI Robot Apocalypse Girl

represents the seductive intrusion of smart technology and artificial intelligence in modern life. She is inspired by fertility goddesses, like the VeFigurines that were carved out of mammoth bone in the Paleolithic era. Ancient people looked to goddesses for good hunting and harvests, good fortune from mother nature and safety in childbirth. That's why she looks so...va, va, voom! Normal proportions didn't make her other worldly.

· Emoji Ladies are a series of paintings inspired by the work of Roy Lichtenstein and include Tina Louise (Gilliagan's Island,) Gina Lollobrigida (Trapeze,) and Julie Newmar (Batman). Like Lichtenstein, there are word bubbles, in one case, a word fragment and in others, icons that express related emotion. Recognizing the ladies is not essential; they are meant to be evocative and part of a package of the familiar in an unfamiliar form. The familiar may include identity, sentiment, memory or even a favorite color. The form presents an opportunity for story, discovery, conversation and perhaps something you can take away that no one else does.

Nelson's work combines a love of popular culture, classic films, and new technologies with painting prowess and an exuberant imagination.