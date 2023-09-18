Sultan Al Qasimi Directs To Start Developing Kalba Beach

SHARJAH, 18th September, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed to begin developing Kalba Beach opposite the buildings that were handed over to citizens in two batches, in terms of services for beachgoers, including restrooms, restaurants, cafes and games.

He also directed the competent authorities to assign a company to assist the owners of the buildings in renting, provided that the government is responsible for paying the companies' services.

