Dfi Wins Corporate Excellence Award At The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards For The First Time

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 18 September 2023 - The 2023 Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) hosted by Enterprise Asia recently held its awards ceremony. DFI, the global leader in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, was highly recognized by judges for its outstanding performance in aspects such as corporate sustainability and talent development. It stood out among 200 nominees to win the Corporate Excellence Award.
