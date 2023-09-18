EQS-News: Amprion GmbH / Key word(s): ESG

Amprion GmbH: Amprion again achieves excellent ESG rating by Sustainalytics

18.09.2023 / 11:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dortmund, Monday, 18 September 2023



Amprion again achieves excellent ESG rating by Sustainalytics



The transmission system operator Amprion has once again significantly improved its ESG rating compared to the previyear. The rating of the renowned agency Sustain-alytics is now 9.6. In the "Electric Utilities" sector, Amprion ranks second out of 276 companies worldwide. The scores achieved result in the best possible risk category of 'negligible risk', which is held by only five utilities in the world.



Amprion has again received an excellent ESG rating from the

renowned rating agency Sustainalytics. The company has improved from 12.8 to now 9.6 points since April 2022. This is primarily due to a further significant increase in management performance in the area of sustainability compared to the previyear, as well as increased

transparency in reporting in accordance with the Global Reporting

Initiative (GRI) standard.



"The excellent ESG-rating from Sustainalytics is the result of excellent sustainability management as well as the overall business performance. We are particularly proud of the leading position in our sector "Electric Utilities" as well as the classification in the lowest risk category 'negligible risk', comments Peter Rüth, Chief Financial Officer of Amprion GmbH. "This rating is an important prerequisite for the long-term success of our green bonds in the capital market

and to decisively supporting the grid expansion required for the energy transition," says Rüth.



ESG stands for "Environment", "Social" and "Governance". For the rating, Sustainalytics assesses the company's sustainability performance. The ESG rating also takes into account the positive effects of the upgrade, modernisation and expansion of the transmission grid and its infrastructure to accomodate renewable energy.



In addition to Sustainalytics, Amprion is also rated very good by the rating agency Sustainable Fitch in the area of sustainability with a rating of "2".



Further information on Amprion's sustainability strategy can be found on our website under the following link .



You can be added to our Investor Relations e-mail distribution list by clicking on the following link .





If you have any questions, please contact:



Contact for investors and analysts:



Patrick Wang

Head of Investor Relations

T +49 231 5849-12297

E-mail:



Contact for the press



Joana Niggemann

Press officer

T +49 231 5849-12925, M + 49 152 24510928

E-mail:





Amprion connects



Amprion GmbH is one of four transmission system operators in Germany. Our 11,000-kilometre extra-high voltage grid transports electricity in an area from the North Sea to the Alps. A third of Germany's economic output is generated there. Our lines are the lifelines of society: they secure jobs and the quality of life of 29 million people. We keep the grid stable and safe - and pave the way for a climate-friendly energy system by expanding our grid. Around 2,300 employees in Dortmund and at more than 30 other locations help to keep the lights on. We also take on overarching tasks for the interconnected grids in Germany and Europe.









18.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: Amprion GmbH Rober-Schumann-Straße 7 44263 Dortmund Germany E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE000A3JN9U5 Listed: Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF) EQS News ID: 1728431



End of News EQS News Service